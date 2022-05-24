PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Priceville has hired a new leader for the its police department.

According to a Facebook post, Jerry Holmes was promoted to the role of Priceville Police Chief. He takes the reins from Rick Williams, who said he planned to retire later this year.

Jason Wilbanks was promoted to the position of assistant police chief.

Williams, who has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, said in March that he plans to retire on September 30.

In a statement announcing his retirement, Williams referenced an incident earlier this year where he was injured in a shooting on Emory Drive in Priceville. At that time, Williams was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“Someone long ago told me that sheepdogs are needed to protect the sheep as they cannot fight for themselves,” Williams wrote in the announcement. “I took that to heart and made it my career. I hope and pray that each and everyone of you are there for the same reason.”

“I pray for you daily that you will be able to return home once your shift is over,” he concluded.

For more information on Priceville Police, visit cityofpriceville.com.