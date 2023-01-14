PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A preliminary hearing has been set and new details have emerged in the case of a man charged with attempted murder for allegedly setting a Priceville woman on fire Tuesday night, according to court documents.

Officers with the Priceville Police Department (PPD) responded to the 3000-block of North Bethel Road on Jan.10 for a domestic disturbance.

When authorities arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman with severe burns on her face and upper torso. That woman was transported to a burn center for treatment and was reportedly in stable condition Wednesday.

PPD confirmed they arrested 22-year-old Marquise Antwon Wayns of Hillsboro on Jan. 12 in connection with the incident.

Now, a preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 24 for Wayns in Morgan County.

Priceville Police Department’s Chief Jerry Holmes told News 19 that the woman had been soaked in gasoline before being set on fire. She then ran to a nearby residence. Someone there called 911 for her.

Court documents show that the woman, described as Wayns ex-girlfriend, was lured to the residence on North Bethel Road under false pretenses. When she arrived, documents say Wayns appeared and poured gasoline on her head and body, then ignited it.

Wayns is charged with attempted murder and his bond is set at $200,000. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail.