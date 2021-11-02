Preliminary hearing for Decatur man who admitted to killing grandmother continued for seventh time

DECATUR, Ala. – Following a seventh continuance, a Decatur man who admitted to stabbing his grandmother is now set to be in court for his preliminary hearing in Mid-November.

Tuesday, Morgan County District Court Judge Shelly Slate Waters granted a motion to continue Aaron Brown’s initial court appearance to Nov. 23.

The motion, filed by Brown’s attorney Christy Miller, said Brown would not be able to attend Tuesday’s hearing due to “circumstances beyond his control.”

Decatur Police initially arrested Brown in June. During a welfare check just after midnight on June 11, officers found his grandmother had been stabbed multiple times.

Court documents showed Brown admitted to the murder after officers read him his rights, and he could be heard yelling on a 9-1-1 call his grandmother placed before she was killed.

Brown’s family spoke to News 19 a few days after he was arrested, saying he had been struggling with mental health issues prior to the murder.