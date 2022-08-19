MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A preliminary cause of death has been released in the case of a missing woman from Decatur.

25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing on July 8, according to the Decatur Police Department. (Decatur Police Department)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Taylor Haynes’s autopsy results show she took her own life. The Sheriff’s Office added that the case is still active pending final results of the autopsy. The family has been notified.

The 25-year-old was originally reported missing in July by Decatur Police, however, it was later discovered the property she was missing from was outside Decatur City Limits, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office then joined the investigation.

On August 10, the MCSO Criminal Investigation Division searched a home in the 200-block of Seneca Drive in the town of Trinity. At the time, authorities confirmed the search was part of the ongoing investigation into Haynes’ disappearance but did not comment on the specifics.

The next day, August 11, the Sheriff’s Office searched 25 acres of woods in Trinity, where they found a body later identified as Haynes. Two people were detained as of Thursday in connection with the case.

No further details were released by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.