DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Park Rangers are warning drivers who frequent the Natchez Trace Parkway that a portion of the road will be closed for paving and they will need to detour.

Starting on Wednesday, August 16, the National Park Service (NPS) says the paving project will take place between mileposts 239 to 251, adding that the closure will expand to milepost 256 on Monday, August 21.

The NPS has provided detours, which are explained below:

North Bound Detour

Near Mile Post 239.2 turn left on Ramp to MS 32 and continue to MS 32. At MS 32 turn right and continue 12.7 miles East on MS 32/MS 41 to the US 45 Alt. North Ramp Turn left onto US 45/45A Ramp and continue 14.2 miles North to the MS 6/US 278 West Ramp. Turn right onto Ramp and Continue to MS 6/US278. Turn left onto MS 6/US278 and continue 4.2 Miles to the Natchez Trace Parkway Exit Ramp. Turn right onto Ramp and Continue to Natchez Trace Parkway. Turn right onto Natchez Trace Parkway and continue North.

South Bound Detour

Near Mile Post 256.7 turn left on Ramp to MS 6/US278 and continue to MS 6/US 278. Turn right onto MS 6/US278 and continue 4 Miles to the US 45/45A Ramp. Turn right onto US 45/45A Ramp and continue 14 Miles South on US 45/45A to MS 32/MS41 Ramp. Turn right onto MS 32/MS 41 Ramp and continue to MS 32/MS 41. At MS 32/MS41 turn right and continue 12.5 miles West on MS 32/MS 41 to the Natchez Trace Parkway Exit Ramp. Turn left onto Ramp and Continue to Natchez Trace Parkway. Turn right onto Natchez Trace Parkway and continue South.