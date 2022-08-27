MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – If you drive Interstate 65 in Morgan County as part of your regular commute, you’ll need to plan ahead and find an alternate route next week.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes will be closed between the Thompson Road exit (325) and the Lacon exit (318) from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30 until around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31.

Weather permitting, ALDOT crews will repair concrete on the bridge over the railroad north of Lacon, as well as make pavement repairs south of Thompson Road.

The official detour will be to take AL-67 north from Exit 334 to Decatur, then take US-31 south to I-65 at Lacon. Signs will be in place to direct drivers during the detour.

Exit 334 will be the last exit for commercial vehicles during the closure, with passenger vehicles being allowed to continue on to Thompson Road. The on-ramps to I-65 southbound from Thompson Road and County Road 55 (Exit 322) in Falkville will also be closed.

ALDOT spokesperson Seth Burkett cautioned that this work could be postponed again in the event of rain, which looks like a strong possibility; the closure was originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 9 through Wednesday, August 10, and was postponed by rain.