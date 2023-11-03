DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A portion of HWY 31 just before the Hudson Memorial Bridge is closed after a wreck with injuries.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the wreck has caused the southbound lanes of HWY 31 to close. The department said one person was transported to the hospital after the wreck.

ALGO cameras show that the northbound lanes of the road are heavily congested as well and officers are working to clear the scene.

Drivers should be advised to seek alternative routes or expect delays.

News 19 will provide updates when the road reopens.