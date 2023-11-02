DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur City School System (DCSS) says a portion of Career Academies of Decatur (CAD) was briefly evacuated Thursday due to a possible gas leak.

The school system said in a social media post at 2:04 p.m. that a portion of CAD had been evacuated due to a possible gas leak.

DCSS Spokesperson Elizabeth Gentle said under 200 students and staff were evacuated from the building as crews worked to respond.

In another post, DCSS said at 2:17 p.m. that the gas had been turned off and that operations at the building had returned to normal.

The school system said the situation appeared to have been caused by a solenoid valve that had been mounted incorrectly causing it to shift into an open position and let gas flow through.

Staff received an alert regarding the gas and was able to promptly turn off the valve and the gas main, according to DCSS.

The system said that contractors will be on-site at CAD on Friday to fix the problem.