DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police say fake money has been circulating lately and want to warn citizens not to fall for it.

DPD’s Financial Crimes Unit has seen an uptick in cases of play money being spent at retail businesses.

Police say you should always pay very close attention to bills that you receive. The fake ones have discrepancies including “REPLICA,” “PLAY MONEY,” and Chinese symbols printed on the bills.

(Photo: Decatur Police Department)

(Photo: Decatur Police Department)

The currency can be in any denomination.

Authorities said a UV light is the most thorough and accurate counterfeit currency detection, as criminals have many ways of making the bills undetectable by using counterfeit currency detection pens.

If you get any type of illegitimate currency, contact the Decatur Police Department at (256) 341-4660.

Visit www.uscurrency.gov to learn more about making sure your money is real.