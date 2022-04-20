SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday for failing to comply with SORNA requirements, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

SORNA stands for Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, and sets a series of guidelines regarding registration and notifications for sex offenders.

Police say Lawrence Lee Azbell, 55, of Somerville, was arrested after failing to verify required information with local authorities. A warrant for his arrest was obtained on Monday, April 18 and executed Tuesday.

Morgan County authorities say Azbell was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. He is being held on a federal detainer due to his federal probation status.