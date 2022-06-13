HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Hartselle Police Department is asking for help to find a man accused of stealing from the Lowe’s.

Hartselle Police posted on their Facebook page that a man is wanted in connection with stealing several items from Lowe’s. He was last seen in a gray shirt, khaki shorts and a gray baseball cap.

Courtesy: Hartselle Police Department

Courtesy: Hartselle Police Department

Police think the man drove away from the store in the dark-colored car pictured below.

Courtesy: Hartselle Police Department

Anyone with information about him or the car is asked to call Investigator Tania Burgess at 256-751-4915 or email tburgess@hartselle.org.