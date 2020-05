MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Decatur police are investigating a shooting in Danville Sunday.

Police responded to the scene on the 70-block of Flint Creek Private Drive. They confirmed at least one person was shot.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: The DPD is actively investigating a shooting in the 70-block of Flint Creek Private Drive in the DPD Police Jurisdiction. At least one victim is confirmed. pic.twitter.com/CWu7damn2X — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) May 25, 2020

WHNT News 19 has a crew heading to the scene to get more information.

No further information was immediately available. Working to get more. Crews in route. @whnt — Dallas Parker (@ParkerReports) May 25, 2020