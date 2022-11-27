DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said it’s investigating after two were found dead at a local apartment complex.

The department said that at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday officers responded to the Wheeler Estate Apartments on McEntire Lane SW in reference to a report of a deceased person.

DPD said officers arrived to find two people dead in an apartment. Decatur police said the cause of death has not yet been determined for either person.

The department said detectives with the DPD Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the deaths.

The DPD said more information will be released as it becomes available