DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation following a call about a burglary overnight.
According to the Decatur Police Department, officers went to the 1600-block of Chestnut Street Southeast around 2 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a burglary in progress.
When officers got there, they found two people dead.
Police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
No further details were released as the investigation is ongoing, according to the Decatur Police Department.