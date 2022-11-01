Two people were found dead after a reported burglary, according to the Decatur Police Department. (Decatur Police Department)

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation following a call about a burglary overnight.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers went to the 1600-block of Chestnut Street Southeast around 2 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a burglary in progress.

When officers got there, they found two people dead.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

No further details were released as the investigation is ongoing, according to the Decatur Police Department.