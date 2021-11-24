Police: Georgia man, Massachusettes woman among several people turning in fake prescriptions in Decatur

Decatur Police said Patrick Baker and Haleigh Bauman were arrested for trying to turn in fake prescriptions at a pharmacy. (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ala. – Two people were arrested Tuesday, but Decatur Police said they’re just two members of a couple of groups trying to commit prescription fraud.

Officers were called to a pharmacy Tuesday in the 1300-block of Stratford Road for a man and woman attempting to turn in fake prescriptions.

Patrick Terone Baker, 36, and Haleigh Bauman, 18, were found with fake prescriptions and investigators from the VICE/Narcotics unit were called to the pharmacy.

During the investigation, Baker was found with codeine, marijuana, and prescription medication, along with multiple felony warrants across Georgia.

Both were arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Baker was charged with illegally possessing a controlled substance, attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, second-degree illegal marijuana possession, and illegally possessing prescription medication.

He was booked into jail in lieu of a $2,600 bond. Once satisfying his local charges, DPD said Baker will be extradited back to Georgia.

Bauman was charged with attempting to commit a controlled substance crime and booked into jail in lieu of a $1,000 bond.