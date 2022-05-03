DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a domestic disturbance led to the discovery of nearly two pounds of spice and marijuana in Decatur.

Decatur Police say officers responded to the domestic disturbance in January and made contact with 42-year-old Maurey Randolph and 41-year-old Candace Echols, both of Decatur. The disturbance resulted in non life-threatening injuries to Randolph, who was treated at Huntsville Hospital.

While conducting an investigation, officers found 1.98 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, or spice, and marijuana inside the house where the disturbance happened. Police say Randolph and Echols were both found to have a trafficking amount of spice.

Echols was arrested for trafficking in synthetic controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana on January 22, according to police. She was booked on a $5,300 bond, but has since been released.

Randolph, due to injuries sustained during the domestic disturbance, was found by officers on Sunday, May 1. He was arrested trafficking in synthetic controlled substances, domestic violence, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Randolph was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $30,600 bond.