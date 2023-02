DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man was arrested Monday after police say he was found with fentanyl and previous warrants.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), investigators served James Curtis Norman, 46, of Decatur, with a previous narcotics arrest warrant on Monday, January 30.

During the arrest, police say Norman was found with fentanyl.

He was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $3,000 bond.