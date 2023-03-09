DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur man was arrested on Thursday after being found with more than an ounce of fentanyl.

According to Decatur Police Department, officers were patrolling the area near Central Parkway when they came into contact with a ‘suspicious male.’

Authorities say that while investigating, more than an ounce of a ‘fentanyl mixture of illegal narcotics’ was found on 57-year-old Derrick Dewayne Watson.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking illegal drugs. Watson was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a bond of $5,000.