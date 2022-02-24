MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Morgan County deputies say a man accused of stealing a truck earlier this week has been captured.

Adam D. Wilson, 36, of Lacey’s Spring, was found on Seagroves Road off of Highway 31 in Union Grove. Wilson was wanted in connection with stealing a 1996 blue Ford F-150 with a Tennessee license plate. Police say Wilson was attempting to flee authorities when the truck was stolen.

As previously reported, Morgan County authorities said Wilson abducted a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint in May 2021. Police say he also had felony warrants in Morgan County.