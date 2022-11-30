MORGAN COUNTY (WHNT) – Investigators with Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Hartselle man.

According to an MCSO Facebook post, Roy James Pierce, 77, was last heard from around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening. He sent a text message saying he was at Dollar General, but was lost.

Pierce is living with a condition that may impair his judgment. He is believed to be driving a gray Honda Odyssey with an Alabama tag number 52AC554.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, or has seen him, please contact MCSO at (256) 350-4613 or call 911.