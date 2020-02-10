Police arrest two men at home in Decatur

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

DECATUR, Ala. – Two men were arrested at a home in Decatur, according to Decatur Police.

On Thursday Decatur Police said investigators were notified by the U.S. Marshals of a suspect, Tyrie Martavious Buchanan, who had active warrants for robbery in the first degree through the Pritchard Police Department in Alabama.

Authorities said Buchanan entered a residence on the 1000-block of Thomas Drive SW. Investigators assisted the Marshals in serving the warrant to Buchanan, according to Decatur Police, and while doing so, Buchanan and another man, Timothy Jerome Pegues, left the back of the residence.

Decatur Police said Pegues attempted to prevent investigators and agents from taking Buchanan into custody. Buchanan was taken into custody for his active warrant, according to police.

Pegues was also taken into custody for obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest, according to Decatur Police.

Authorities said both men were taken to the Morgan County Jail. Buchanan is being held without bond to await extradition to Pritchard, Alabama, and Pegues is being held on a $600 bond.