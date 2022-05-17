DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a man was arrested this week after a theft complaint from a local credit union.

Decatur Police say a representative from Redstone Federal Credit Union contacted their financial crimes unit in reference to a theft. The representative said a man deposited three checks over $2,500 to his account and then withdrew the funds.

The man was identified as 48-year-old Todd Rafeale Shoulders, according to Decatur Police.

Officials say after the checks returned as being drawn from a closed account overdrawn into an “excessive negative” balance, Shoulders appeared to abandon the account. Detectives got a warrant for Shoulders’ arrest on April 28.

On Sunday, May 15, Shoulders was found by Huntsville Police and taken to Decatur, where his warrant was served.

Shoulders was then taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $10,00 cash bond set by Circuit Judge Howell, due to his previous unrelated felony charges.