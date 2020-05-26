Point Mallard Water Park to remain closed this summer

DECATUR, Ala. – Point Mallard in Decatur will remain closed this summer. Decatur Parks & Recreation Director Jason Lake made the announcement at Decatur/Morgan County Coronavirus news conference Tuesday morning.

“Throughout this process, we have reviewed all necessary procedures for guest and team member safety — including social distancing guidelines, sanitization, and reduced capacity limits,” said Lake. “As a community-owned summer destination, we pride ourselves on both serving our community and creating fun-filled memories for all. Safety is our top priority.”

“At this time, we have made the difficult decision to not to open for the 2020 season,” continued Lake. “This is certainly not a decision that comes easily. We are committed to taking this time to ensure our 50th anniversary season next year is the best yet!”

Point Mallard posted to Facebook that there are several options for season pass holders.

Park managers say 2020 season passes will automatically roll over for the 2021 season. Each of those pass holders will also receive up to $10 in Fun Bucks to spend at the park.

Those not wanting to roll over their season passes can request a refund. Instructions for that process are listed at pointmallardpark.com. Those requests must be submitted by Friday, June 26, 2020.

The Facebook post went on to say that the maintenance and operations teams will continue making enhancements to the park to ensure opening day for the 2021 season will be the best it can be.