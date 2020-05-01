Point Mallard Park postpones May reopening

Families leave Point Mallard water park on Monday afternoon, two days after a shooting at the park.

DECATUR, Ala. – Due to guidelines listed in Gov. Ivey’s safer at home order, officials with Point Mallard Park in Decatur announced they will not open as scheduled on May 23.

In a news release, park officials said the safety of their guests and staff is their highest priority.

An opening date has not been released.

Officials encouraged the community to stay connected on their website and social media for the latest information.

Read their complete statement below:

“Due to guidelines listed in the statewide Safer at Home order, Point Mallard Park will not open as scheduled on May 23rd, 2020, as previously planned.

While Point Mallard looks forward to welcoming each of you to our facilities, we are still confronted with uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 Global Pandemic.

Our highest priority will always be the safety of our guests and team members.

As we eagerly anticipate forthcoming information and guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health, please know that we will communicate developments and updates as soon as possible.

Please continue to check our website and social media platforms for the latest information.

We appreciate your understanding and value your support now and always.

From our family at Point Mallard Park to yours, thank you all and stay safe.”