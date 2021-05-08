Piper and Leaf hosting Saturday soft opening at new Lacey’s Spring location

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. – There might be a chance of rain Saturday, but Piper and Leaf certainly isn’t stopping plans for its soft opening at The Farm (997 Heart of Dixie Highway, Lacey’s Spring).

Plenty of events will be taking place to celebrate the opening of the local tea shop’s newest location.

The entire Morgan County Step Out Agriventure Event will be held from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

During that time, local food truck Salt & Light will be set up to serve food (11 a.m.-2 p.m.), Without a Trace will be playing music for attendees from 1-4 p.m., and there will be lots of activites for the kids:

Goats to pet

Coloring pages

Cornhole boards

Bubbles

The shop will also be hosting a blend-your-own-tea event from 1-4 p.m. Tickets can be bought online for the event, which includes one jar of tea to take home. Additional jars can be purchased at the shop.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a soft opening without the tea shop itself serving regular blends to the community.