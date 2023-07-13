MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The chairman of the Morgan County Commission confirmed Thursday that the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director position is now vacant.

Ray Long, Morgan County Commission Chairman, said Brandy Davis was “let go” on Monday due to a “personnel matter.” He also stated that Davis is appealing her dismissal.

The county commission named Davis the EMA Director in July 2020, making Davis the first woman to be appointed to the position. She had been with the EMA for six years prior to being named director.

According to the Morgan County EMA website, Jennifer Hempfling is now the acting director while the position is vacant. Hempfling is in charge of administration and outreach.