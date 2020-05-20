Person in custody after chase ends in Bankhead

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have a person in custody after a chase ended in the Bankhead National Forest.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the drug enforcement unit (MCSDEU) used a search warrant at a home on Woodall Street. The ALEA Drug Task Force, and the Decatur Police Department Narcotics and SWAT team assisted with the search.

While authorities were at the home, another person drove up and then drove away. Authorities say the person was known to have multiple felony warrants.

The driver led deputies and other agencies through multiple jurisdictions before they ran out of gas in the Bankhead National Forest. The driver was taken into custody after the chase ended.

Authorities did not release the name of the offenders or any charges at this time.

The Trinity Police Department, the Moulton Police Department, and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the chase.

