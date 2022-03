DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A person was hit by a vehicle late Thursday evening in Decatur, according to the police department.

Decatur Police say the incident happened around 7:40 in the area of Highway 31 and 9th Street Southeast.

The person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with severe injuries. As of Friday morning, a Decatur Police spokesperson says the person remains in the critical care unit.

Authorities say there is no further information as the investigation is ongoing.