Pair charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and heroin

DECATUR, Ala. – After a driver made an improper turn, Decatur Police say they discovered heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, controlled substance pills, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

Decatur Police performed a traffic stop on the vehicle on Beltline Road on July 12.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle was Shannon Turner, 45, of Decatur, and the passenger was April Hamilton, 40, of Decatur.

Both Turner and Hamilton were found to have multiple felony warrants out from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Investigators discovered heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, controlled substance pills, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm during the search of the vehicle.

The Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit responded to the scene and charged Turner and Hamilton with the following:

Turner:

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute – methamphetamine and heroin

Certain persons prohibited to carry a firearm

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – cocaine and controlled substance pills

Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

Improper turn

Turner was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $15,100 bond.

Hamilton:

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute – methamphetamine and heroin

Carry pistol without a permit

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – cocaine and controlled substance pills

Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Hamilton was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $12,600 bond.