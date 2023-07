DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Police officers are responding after a semi-truck overturned at the northbound entrance of the Hudson Memorial Bridge, causing traffic delays.

The Decatur Police Department said the truck overturned on U.S. Highway 31 northbound as the lanes enter onto the bridge.

(Photo: Decatur Police Department) (Photo: Decatur Police Department)

Officials are asking drivers to use extreme caution and expect delays if they are driving in the area.