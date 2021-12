DECATUR, Ala. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 565 were shut down at the Interstate 65 interchange heading into Decatur Saturday due to an overturned semi-truck.

The 18-wheeler that was transporting paper products tipped over causing blockage for a couple of hours.

Traffic entering the overpass to travel Southbound onto I-65 was detoured to the Athens exit while crews cleared the scene.

No injuries were reported and the lanes were reopened.