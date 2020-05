MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says an overturned vehicle hauling a camper has closed the southbound lanes of I-65 in Lacon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, traffic is being diverted at Exit 318 (US-31 South), with extreme backups on US-31, AL-55, and Thompson Road near Hartselle.

⚠️Deputies have responded to a wreck with entrapment involving an overturned vehicle with a camper on I65 at the 318 Exit. Traffic has been diverted with EXTREME backups along Hwy 31, Hwy 55 and back to Thompson Rd near Hartselle. Please use alternate route or expect delays. pic.twitter.com/UCYqcMYXYC — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) May 23, 2020

The Sheriff’s Office said to use an alternate route or expect delays.

Crash involving Overturned Vehicle on I-65 SB @ MP 318 at U S31 in Falkville. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/3lDO1E3z6Y — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) May 23, 2020