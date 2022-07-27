An overturned semi-truck is creating a major traffic backup at the height of rush hour Wednesday morning. (Decatur Police Department)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An overturned semi-truck is creating a major traffic backup at the height of rush hour Wednesday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that Highway 20 westbound heading into Decatur will be temporarily shut down due to the accident.

According to the Decatur Police Department, traffic is being diverted onto Highway 31 north.

Authorities say there were minor injuries in the wreck.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible while emergency crews work to clear the road.

