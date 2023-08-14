As of 9 p.m. on Monday, over 3,500 customers were without power in Morgan County.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As strong storms move through the Tennessee Valley on Monday night, several people in Morgan County were experiencing power outages.

According to Decatur Utilities (DU) Outage Map, around 5,500 customers were without power as of 9:25 p.m.

“Crews are currently responding to several outages throughout Decatur affecting approximately 3700 customers. Three of the outages are concentrated in blocks of 500 or more customers. Other outages are smaller,” a spokesperson for DU said at 9 p.m. on Monday.

Joe Wheeler EMC is reporting over 700 customers without power in the Trinity area as of 9:20 p.m. In Lawrence County, about 20 customers are also reported to be without power near Moulton.

DU outages can be viewed using the outage map on their website, found here. You can find the Joe Wheeler EMC outage map here.