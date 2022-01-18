One person injured during shooting in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Morgan County Tuesday afternoon that left one person injured.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Mike Swafford said one person was seriously injured but is stable at this time.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet they responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Pleasant Country Road near Falkville. They also had responders at a scene in the 1200 block of East Lacon Road.

Swafford said the victim was injured at the scene on Pleasant Country Road but was found by first responders on East Lacon Road.

Officials ask for people to use caution in the area due to emergency responders in the area.

No other information is available at this time.