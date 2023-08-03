DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

Officers with the DPD were called to the 1400 block of 16th Avenue SE for a reported shooting.

DPD said when officers arrived, one person with a gunshot wound was found at the scene. Another person was detained.

The incident appears to be isolated, according to authorities, and there is no threat to the community at the time.

The investigation is ongoing and News 19 will update this story as we learn more.