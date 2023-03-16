HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed in a stabbing incident early Thursday morning.

Deputies went to the area of Village Drive near Hartselle, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post just before 7 a.m.

One person was detained and the scene was reported to be secure. Two others were also injured in the incident, one of which is said to be receiving medical treatment.

Authorities are asking people to use caution in the area.

