MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Several agencies are responding to a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler in Priceville.

According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a portion of Shoal Creek Road is closed after a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler wreck. The wreck happened around 5 a.m.

A spokesperson with MCSO said there were multiple injuries, and diesel fuel had been spilled in the area.

The Morgan County Coroner also confirmed to News 19 that one person is dead.

The north and southbound lanes of AL-67 reopened around 8:30 Thursday morning.