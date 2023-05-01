MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Keith Sullins of Vinemont was 41 years old in 2006 when his body was found lying just off the side of a road in a ravine covered by kudzu on the southern edge of Morgan County.

Arvil Lee Townson, 20 at the time, was one of five people eventually arrested and charged with Sullins’ murder, which authorities would later say they believe was connected to a drug debt.

In 2008, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Sullins’ death. On May 3, 2023, Townson is scheduled for a parole hearing.

Stephen Lynn Woodall also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison; he is serving his sentence at the Camden Community Work Center in Wilcox County, Alabama.

Three others believed to be involved pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution and received five years each.

According to prison records, Townson has served just over 15 years of his sentence and is currently incarcerated at the North Alabama Community Work Center.