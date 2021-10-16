One man injured in Decatur shooting Friday night

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Police Department is investigating after one person was shot on Friday night.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Memorial Drive NW on Friday night around 8:45 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot.

The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital and police say he was in stable condition.

This is believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Decatur Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.