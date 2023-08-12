MORGAN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says one person is injured and another has been detained after an apparent stabbing near Hartselle.

MCSO said deputies responded to a stabbing in the 300 block of Halbrooks Raod near Hartselle Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said upon arrival deputies located one person suffering from what seemed to be non-life-threatening wounds “consistent with a stabbing” along with another person.

According to MCSO, the victim was treated on the scene by EMS and transported to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said the other person has been detained on the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the scene is secure at this time but urged residents to use caution in the area as investigators are on the scene.