Breaking News
Flooding causes schools to delay start times

One injured in shooting on 7th Ave in Decatur

Decatur
Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities confirm one person was shot in an altercation on 7th Ave in Decatur.

Emergency crews took one victim to Decatur-Morgan Hospital for treatment.

Decatur police confirmed a person of interest has been identified.

Share this story