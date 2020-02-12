One injured in shooting on 7th Ave in Decatur Decatur Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 08:50 PM CST / Updated: Feb 11, 2020 / 08:50 PM CST DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities confirm one person was shot in an altercation on 7th Ave in Decatur. Emergency crews took one victim to Decatur-Morgan Hospital for treatment. Decatur police confirmed a person of interest has been identified. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction