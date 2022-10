TRINITY, Ala. (WHNT)– One person was injured after a shooting in Trinity on Monday.

The Trinity Police Department (TPD) said officers were dispatched to a home Monday morning in reference to a shooting.

TPD said officers arrived on the scene and discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The department said the victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

TPD said the investigation remains active and more information will be released as it becomes available.