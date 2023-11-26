DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday.

A department spokesperson said that around 9:10 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the 2700 block of Ashville Dr. SW for a shots fired call.

DPD said once there officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to authorities.

The department said that the investigation is ongoing at this time and more information will be released as it becomes available.