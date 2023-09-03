DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says one man is in critical condition after a shooting on Cleveland Avenue.

DPD said at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday officers responded to Parkway Medical Hospital in response to a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

While investigating, the department said officers determined the shooting took place in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Bruce Street SW.

The man was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition according to DPD.

The department said no arrests have been made at this time and the shooting remains under investigation.