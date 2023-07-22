FALKVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says one person is in custody after a person with a gun “threatened violence” at a Marathon in Falkville.

MCSO said deputies assisted the Falkville Police Department and other agencies with an incident Saturday at the Marathon on Highway 55 in Falkville. According to the sheriff’s office, all those agencies were responding to a call involving a person with a gun “threatening violence” at the gas station near Interstate 65.

MCSO said the Falkville police have one person detained in connection with the incident and the scene is secure. No one was injured during the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the incident did not pose any threat to the wider public.