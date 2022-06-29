LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One person is dead and authorities have two others in custody after a robbery at a Home Depot led to a police chase and ended in a crash.

Decatur Police confirm someone died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 31, near Harris Station Road. Police also said multiple suspects left the vehicle at the scene of the crash. Both subjects were found and taken into custody. Their identities and any charges have not been released at this time.

Decatur Police, Athens Police, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, and ALEA joined the investigation..

Highway 31 is temporarily closed in both directions in the area north of Pryor Field Airport and south of Kubota Tractor Co. Authorities asked that drivers avoid the area.