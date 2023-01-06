DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A 42-year-old Decatur man was arrested after authorities said he was found to be in possession of an unspecified amount of drugs.

Tomaris Cortez Brown was taken into custody on Jan. 4 after investigators with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) confronted him in the 900-block of West Moulton Street.

Brown had “multiple active felony warrants” for his arrest, according to authorities.

Throughout the course of its investigation, DPD was reportedly found to be in possession of a “distribution quantity” of fentanyl along with an unspecified amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Brown was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Decatur resident was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $6,300 bond.