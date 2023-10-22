DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says a man was arrested Sunday in connection with three robberies at Decatur businesses over the last week.

DPD said Reginald Eugene Carlisle, 42, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree robbery and first-degree receiving stolen property in connection with robberies at three Decatur businesses.

According to the department, from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21 Decatur police responded to three separate robberies at La Quinta Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Metro by T-Mobile. DPD said during each of the robberies a person was seen leaving the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Caravan and the van was captured on surveillance video. The department said a BOLO was issued for the vehicle at the time.

DPD said at around 1:37 p.m. on Sunday officers were able to locate the vehicle traveling near Douthit Street. After a traffic stop, the department said officers identified the driver as Carlisle and he was detained.

According to DPD, items believed to be used in the robberies were located in the vehicle. The department said the vehicle had also been reported stolen by the Madison Police Department.

Decatur Police say Carlisle was taken into custody and is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond due to Aniah’s Law.