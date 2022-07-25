DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The oldest bank building in Alabama is turning 189 this year.

The Decatur Parks and Recreation and the Decatur Morgan County Tourism are throwing a birthday celebration for the historic building commonly known as the “Old State Bank “

The free-to-attend party will start at 5 p.m. on July 29. There will be food trucks, pop-up shops, and activities for the kids. Get more info on the event here:

Opened on July 29, 1833, the bank was originally one of four branches of the Bank of the State of Alabama.

That didn’t last long, as the country went through a nationwide depression in 1837. The Decatur bank franchise was revoked by 1845.

The building saw many other uses in its long life, including serving as a Union Army hospital during the Civil War. It is one of only a few buildings that survived the destruction of the town during the fighting. You can still see the scars from bullets on the columns.

It also served as a boarding house and a civic meeting space.

The museum now features a banking lobby, complete with the original vault and replicas of teller cages. It is furnished with antiques from the 1830s giving a view of early life in the Tennessee Valley.